Credits Market Capitalization Achieves $8.50 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $8.50 million and $230,286.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

