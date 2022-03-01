Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

CRTO opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. Criteo has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.59. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,996 shares of company stock worth $5,918,707. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 38.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 17.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

