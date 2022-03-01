Critical Contrast: Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) versus Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Veritone and Iris Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone 0 1 4 0 2.80 Iris Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00

Veritone currently has a consensus target price of $40.25, indicating a potential upside of 139.01%. Iris Energy has a consensus target price of $27.83, indicating a potential upside of 85.93%. Given Veritone’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Veritone is more favorable than Iris Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Veritone and Iris Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone -87.19% -74.18% -31.70% Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veritone and Iris Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone $57.71 million 10.21 -$47.88 million ($2.11) -7.98 Iris Energy $8.39 million 98.20 -$60.17 million N/A N/A

Veritone has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.0% of Veritone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Iris Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Veritone shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Iris Energy beats Veritone on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veritone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers. The aiWARE SaaS Solutions segment offers solutions through a combination of its direct sales force and indirect channel partners, such as value-added resellers (VARs), distributors, system integrators, managed services providers, and referral partners. The aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services segment sells and markets activities relating to its digital content licensing services business through its direct sales force. The company was founded by Chad Edward Steelberg and Ryan S. Steelberg on June 13, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Iris Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

