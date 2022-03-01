Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $93.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cryoport from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Roth Capital raised shares of Cryoport from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $34.33 on Friday. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.53.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). The company had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 11.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,577 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 34.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,661 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 557,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,052,000 after purchasing an additional 32,403 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 5.1% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

