Cryptonovae Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17,751.00 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $17,751.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptonovae alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00042903 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,937.00 or 0.06661842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,064.93 or 0.99950107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00043708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00047214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,760,227 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonovae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonovae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.