CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $604,725.75 and approximately $1,510.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.68 or 0.00196889 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000998 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00026426 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.54 or 0.00345934 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00057349 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008010 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

