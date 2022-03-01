CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.00

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded down 28.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market cap of $1,019.69 and $9.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00016816 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000997 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Profile

CVCC is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

Buying and Selling CryptoVerificationCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoVerificationCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

