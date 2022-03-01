CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 12,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTOF opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08.

Get CTT - Correios De Portugal alerts:

About CTT – Correios De Portugal (Get Rating)

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA engages in the provision postal and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Mail, Express and Parcels, Financial Services and Retail, and Bank. The Mail segment includes postal financial services and retail products, payments related with collection of invoices and fines, and integrated solutions and tolls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.