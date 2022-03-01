Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,486 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,681,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 277.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,886,000 after purchasing an additional 779,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,825 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $58,391,000 after purchasing an additional 58,885 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,201 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEP shares. Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.18.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 156.35%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

