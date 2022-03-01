Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,366 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

THC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $462,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,871 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC opened at $85.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.48.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.