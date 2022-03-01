Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,728 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,722 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 95.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $1,165,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $2,899,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,701 shares of company stock worth $9,875,998. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.23 and its 200-day moving average is $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

