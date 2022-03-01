Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,459 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GFL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,420 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,813,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,838,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,280,000 after buying an additional 1,105,680 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,660,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,685,000 after buying an additional 1,033,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after buying an additional 764,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average is $36.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -3.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GFL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.32.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

