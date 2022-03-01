Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 549 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 269 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,867,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,465 shares of company stock worth $10,871,578 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $28.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,042.49. The company had a trading volume of 70,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,149.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,318.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

