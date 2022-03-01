Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 8,500 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in PayPal by 154.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after buying an additional 228,090 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.2% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at $804,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,226. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.26. The stock had a trading volume of 604,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,541,535. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.36 and a 200 day moving average of $211.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.50 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

