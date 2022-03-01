Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $14.80 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 253,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,468 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $14,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.79. 107,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,218. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $66.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.78.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,516 shares of company stock valued at $5,715,309 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

