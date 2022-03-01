Cullinan Associates Inc. Invests $7.66 Million in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 86,370 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,663,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,632 shares of company stock worth $989,017 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.80. 42,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,380. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.37. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

