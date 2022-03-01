Cullinan Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.5% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $49,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 546,696 shares of company stock worth $88,013,355. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.18. The company had a trading volume of 163,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,994,570. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $370.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

