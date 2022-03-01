Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Curaleaf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Curaleaf from C$29.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, decreased their price objective on Curaleaf from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

