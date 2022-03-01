Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908,287 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $12,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWK. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,421,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,155,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,488 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,470,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 12,413,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,015,000 after buying an additional 594,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,908,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after buying an additional 588,132 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.81.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,993,949 shares of company stock worth $122,299,586 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

