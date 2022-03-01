Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.18). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cytosorbents.

Shares of CTSO opened at $3.87 on Friday. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $168.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.31.

In other Cytosorbents news, CEO Phillip P. Chan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,260,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 413,485 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,787,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 391,890 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 161,369 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,154,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 151,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter worth $1,201,000. Institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

