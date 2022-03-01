DA Davidson Trims Wayfair (NYSE:W) Target Price to $165.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

W has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Wayfair from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $223.75.

Shares of W stock opened at $140.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 180.60 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $355.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $10,430,245.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $10,413,118.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,013 shares of company stock worth $23,753,315. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

