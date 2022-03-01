Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.60 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by ($1.60), Fidelity Earnings reports. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 72.20% and a net margin of 44.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

Shares of DQ traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.49. 129,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.92. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $34.47 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 624.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

