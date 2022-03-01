Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,452 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,028,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,359,000 after acquiring an additional 137,936 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 183,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 44,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 46,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 44,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

