Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 592 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 19,733.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $823,518.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $329,527.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,969 shares of company stock worth $4,103,875 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $79.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average of $45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.59 and a beta of 1.84.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

