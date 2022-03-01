Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $31,000 in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 97,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVI opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46 and a beta of 1.64.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.28). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

