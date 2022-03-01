Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $33,000 in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,436,000 after purchasing an additional 166,662 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,829,000 after buying an additional 46,791 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,094,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,189,000 after buying an additional 121,396 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 867,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,297,000 after buying an additional 270,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 367,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,131,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.30. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.18%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.