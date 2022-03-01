Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $35,000 in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNDI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of KNDI opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98.

KNDI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Kandi Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Kandi Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.