Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $72.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.92. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $85.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 324,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 196,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 60,350 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 42,963 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $4,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.90.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

