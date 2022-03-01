Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $72.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.92. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $85.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 324,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 196,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 60,350 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 42,963 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $4,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
Darling Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)
Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.