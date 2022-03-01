DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,776,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,075,000 after purchasing an additional 488,900 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,935,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,464,000 after purchasing an additional 488,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,847,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,703,000 after purchasing an additional 70,316 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,054,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after purchasing an additional 111,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 544,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 34,348 shares in the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DCP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. DCP Midstream, LP has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.71.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.11%.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

