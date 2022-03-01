DEEPSPACE Trading 1.9% Higher This Week (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $8.19 million and approximately $396,385.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00042840 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.33 or 0.06691537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,815.58 or 0.99578967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00044244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00047830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002781 BTC.

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

