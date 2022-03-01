DeFine (DFA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.15 Million

DeFine (CURRENCY:DFA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 1st. One DeFine coin can now be bought for $1.87 or 0.00004256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFine has a total market cap of $105.07 million and $2.15 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFine has traded 85.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00043018 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.58 or 0.06700981 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,742.73 or 0.99545456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00044489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00048009 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002779 BTC.

About DeFine

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Buying and Selling DeFine

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using U.S. dollars.

