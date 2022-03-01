DeGate Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $15.75 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeGate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00043700 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.58 or 0.06752989 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,322.14 or 0.99998460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00046225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00049926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002847 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,229,193 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.