Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $50.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,844,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,059. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 62.33%. The business had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874 over the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 310.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

