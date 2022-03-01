Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%.

Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $32.39. 12,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,903. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 232.59 and a beta of 1.84. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.18.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $101,283.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $823,518.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,969 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,875 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,110,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,741,000 after acquiring an additional 549,985 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2,545.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 62,043 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

