DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.11

Shares of DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.11 and traded as low as $34.86. DENSO shares last traded at $34.95, with a volume of 122,940 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DENSO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). DENSO had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that DENSO Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

