DePay Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 1st. DePay has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $119,884.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DePay has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One DePay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00043428 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.73 or 0.06780783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,453.62 or 0.99787126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00045009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00048734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002788 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

