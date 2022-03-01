Desjardins Comments on Capreit’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Capreit in a research note issued on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capreit in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Capreit has a 12 month low of C$20.71 and a 12 month high of C$50.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

