Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $40.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TECK. Raymond James boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.56.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.24. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $37.23.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,514,000 after buying an additional 829,000 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,590,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,607,000 after purchasing an additional 417,123 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,212,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,651,000 after purchasing an additional 639,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

