Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives $12.98 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.98.

DB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.61) to €14.00 ($15.73) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth about $89,000.

Shares of NYSE:DB traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,194,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,168,376. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

