Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target Raised to €156.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from €150.00 ($168.54) to €156.00 ($175.28) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Börse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($196.63) to €180.00 ($202.25) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($196.18) to €171.20 ($192.36) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.44.

Deutsche Börse stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.75. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $18.44.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

