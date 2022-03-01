Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target Raised to €156.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from €150.00 ($168.54) to €156.00 ($175.28) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Börse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($196.63) to €180.00 ($202.25) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($196.18) to €171.20 ($192.36) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.44.
Deutsche Börse stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.75. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $18.44.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
