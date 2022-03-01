Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,102.31 ($55.04).

Several brokerages have commented on DGE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.39) target price on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($58.37) target price on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($57.69) target price on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($53.67) price target on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($41.59) price target on Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get Diageo alerts:

DGE traded down GBX 66.50 ($0.89) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,658.50 ($49.09). 4,588,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,962,212. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,800.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,713.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,856 ($38.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,110 ($55.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £84.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 29.36 ($0.39) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,938 ($52.84) per share, with a total value of £8,269.80 ($11,095.93). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 25,643 shares of company stock worth $94,104,750.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.