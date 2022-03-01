Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on DSX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
DSX stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,415. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $455.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.62 and a beta of 1.08.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 457.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 69,946 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 387,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 286,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 33,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.
Diana Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)
Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.
