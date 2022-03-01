Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DSX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

DSX stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,415. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $455.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 457.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 69,946 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 387,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 286,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 33,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

