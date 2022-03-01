DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Position Lessened by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,099 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,849 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,261 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.7% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 in the last 90 days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Gordon Haskett lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $105.00 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.76 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.27 and its 200 day moving average is $119.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.