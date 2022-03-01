Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,189,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 272,017 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.00% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $23,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 151,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 16,709 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $374.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 3.35.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.27). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.