Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 421,800 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,998,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,800 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.60% of Ferroglobe worth $26,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth $128,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the second quarter worth $271,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ferroglobe by 896.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 95,018 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the second quarter worth $446,000. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

GSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Ferroglobe stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Ferroglobe Profile (Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.