Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 421,800 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,998,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,800 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.60% of Ferroglobe worth $26,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth $128,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the second quarter worth $271,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ferroglobe by 896.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 95,018 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the second quarter worth $446,000. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Ferroglobe Profile
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
