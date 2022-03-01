Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 295.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 145,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 108,423 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,105,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,529,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,335. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41.

