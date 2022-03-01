Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 295.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 145,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 108,423 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,529,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.86. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,335. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

