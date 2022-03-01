Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

DHC has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

DHC traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $2.88. 2,034,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth about $39,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth $47,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

