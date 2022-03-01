Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Receives $5.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

DHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,904,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,305 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 298,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,636 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 340,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 56,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.88. 2,034,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $5.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $688.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

