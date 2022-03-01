Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Increased to $176.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $171.00 to $176.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DLTR. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.45.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $142.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.